Algorand Market Capitalization Reaches $2.39 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001634 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.39 billion and $126.48 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00061357 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007508 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,287,515,935 coins and its circulating supply is 7,056,999,671 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

