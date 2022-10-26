Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Decreased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,286 shares of company stock valued at $18,145,581 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $7.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,915,986. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

