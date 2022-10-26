Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Alphabet Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $10.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.82. 71,093,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,945,111. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.57. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $94.77 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 174,286 shares of company stock worth $18,145,581 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,889,267,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 710,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,984,369,000 after buying an additional 139,497 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after buying an additional 348,078 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 243,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $681,182,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,945,000 after buying an additional 36,324 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.