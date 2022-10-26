Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Citigroup

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $140.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $104.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.96. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,286 shares of company stock worth $18,145,581. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019,726 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,830.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,074,000 after buying an additional 15,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,927.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,284,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,433,000 after buying an additional 7,875,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,876.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,817,000 after buying an additional 6,807,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.