Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $15.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

ATEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 268.17% and a negative net margin of 55.97%. The company had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.06 million. Analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $34,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $34,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $72,561.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,304.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $487,614 in the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter worth $65,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

