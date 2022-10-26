AltaGas Ltd. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for AltaGas in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.04.

AltaGas Price Performance

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$25.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.28. The firm has a market cap of C$7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$24.04 and a 1-year high of C$31.16.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.06 billion.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.93%.

Insider Transactions at AltaGas

In other AltaGas news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total value of C$35,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$276,220.80.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

