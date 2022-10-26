Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Up 4.1%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 91,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,957,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.23.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41.

Insider Activity at Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 52.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.