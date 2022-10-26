American Express Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $9.95 Per Share (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Express in a report issued on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings of $9.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.00. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $9.92 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Express’ FY2023 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $147.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.51 and a 200-day moving average of $154.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after buying an additional 115,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

