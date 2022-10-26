Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ameriprise Financial worth $36,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $3,609,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $806,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.44.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $17.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,979. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.53. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

