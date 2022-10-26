Amp (AMP) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

Amp (AMP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One Amp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Amp has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Amp has a market cap of $180.06 million and $6.47 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,230.13 or 0.30328622 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00011847 BTC.

Amp Profile

Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amp

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is the evolution of Flexacoin ($FXC). Amp is a digital collateral token designed to facilitate fast and efficient value transfer, especially for use cases that prioritize security and irreversibility.As collateral, Amp insures the value of any transfer while it remains unconfirmed—a process which can take anywhere from seconds to hours to days. Amp tokens used as collateral are generally released when consensus for a particular transfer is achieved, making them available to collateralize another transfer. In the event that consensus is not achieved for the transfer, the Amp collateral can instead be liquidated to cover losses.Flexa uses Amp to secure transactions and build networks that accrue value both securely and transparently.At the core of the Amp collateral model is the concept of the collateral partition. Collateral partitions represent subsets of Amp tokens that provide collateral for particular purposes, and are distinguished on the Ethereum blockchain with unique partition addresses. Each collateral partition can be endowed with its own set of rules regarding transfer hooks and privileges, and can also implement a predefined partition strategy in order to enable special capabilities (e.g., collateral models in which tokens are staked without ever leaving their original address).On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Flexacoin ($FXC) became available to migrate to Amp ($AMP). See the official announcement.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.

