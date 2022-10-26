Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.95-2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.47-12.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.35 billion. Amphenol also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.73-0.75 EPS.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average of $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Amphenol by 14.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

