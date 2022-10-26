Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 26th (AIQUY, AKRTF, ALFVY, BARC, BAS, BAYRY, BDNNY, BLWYF, BNMDF, BTDPY)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, October 26th:

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from €144.00 ($146.94) to €148.00 ($151.02).

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from 39.00 to 45.00.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from SEK 234 to SEK 241. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €49.00 ($50.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €80.00 ($81.63) to €81.00 ($82.65).

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from SEK 375 to SEK 325. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,640 ($31.90) to GBX 2,660 ($32.14).

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €9.00 ($9.18) to €9.50 ($9.69).

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 490 ($5.92).

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 675 ($8.16).

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,460.00 to 1,349.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €17.80 ($18.16) to €15.20 ($15.51). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.00 ($9.18) to €7.30 ($7.45).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €57.95 ($59.13) to €51.80 ($52.86).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from €30.00 ($30.61) to €24.00 ($24.49).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €54.95 ($56.07) to €46.10 ($47.04). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51).

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €46.80 ($47.76) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 585 ($7.07).

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $45.00 to $38.00.

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 25 to CHF 21. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Imerys (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from €46.00 ($46.94) to €50.00 ($51.02). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from SEK 125 to SEK 132.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 81 to CHF 78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.00 ($10.20).

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.00 ($18.37). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €38.00 ($38.78) to €19.00 ($19.39).

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 135 ($1.63).

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from €325.00 ($331.63) to €257.00 ($262.24).

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €190.00 ($193.88) to €155.00 ($158.16).

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 665.00 to 445.00.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04). Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from €102.00 ($104.08) to €105.00 ($107.14). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from SEK 150 to SEK 135. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from SEK 120 to SEK 115.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.50 ($3.57) to €2.90 ($2.96).

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 39 ($0.47) to GBX 38 ($0.46).

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from €135.00 ($137.76) to €140.00 ($142.86).

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from SEK 47 to SEK 41. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 21 to CHF 22. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 19 to CHF 20.

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($122.45) to €122.00 ($124.49).

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from €114.00 ($116.33) to €116.00 ($118.37).

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $157.00 to $177.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $27.00.

