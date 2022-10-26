Analysts Set Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) PT at $95.00

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Eurofins Scientific from €73.30 ($74.80) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eurofins Scientific from €95.00 ($96.94) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Eurofins Scientific Trading Up 4.8 %

OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $130.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.32.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.