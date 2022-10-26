Analysts Set MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Target Price at $39.60

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

MMYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MMYT opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MakeMyTrip has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $142.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,103,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,381,000 after purchasing an additional 694,851 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,736,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,252,000 after purchasing an additional 217,242 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,330,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42,862 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,618,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 113,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,330,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,703,000 after acquiring an additional 61,408 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

