Analysts Set The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target at $23.00

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

SKIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Beauty Health Price Performance

Beauty Health stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.25. Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $30.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.70 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 59.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Beauty Health will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 589.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 31,028 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 27.3% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 613,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

