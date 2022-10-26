Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,590,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,576 shares of company stock valued at $12,111,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $5.45 on Wednesday, reaching $159.82. 168,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,260,474. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.94. The firm has a market cap of $159.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.59 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.45.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

