Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 25,317 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,317 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,779,600,000 after buying an additional 343,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,771,256,000 after buying an additional 237,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,102,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,409,381,000 after buying an additional 707,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,656,844. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.