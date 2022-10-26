Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.00

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 43330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Angi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $515.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $25,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,743.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Angi by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in Angi by 3.7% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 181,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $7,322,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

