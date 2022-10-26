Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY23 guidance at $6.65-7.30 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after buying an additional 151,337 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 150.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 99,346 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $8,537,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,600,000 after buying an additional 48,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.