Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of Arrow Electronics worth $18,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 830.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

ARW opened at $100.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

