Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,100 shares, an increase of 517.3% from the September 30th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.6 days.

Artemis Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARGTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,130. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. Artemis Gold has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.23.

Get Artemis Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARGTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Artemis Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Artemis Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Artemis Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Artemis Gold Company Profile

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.