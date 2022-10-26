ASD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.82 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $66.80 million and $1.82 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,742.10 or 0.99996531 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009269 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002993 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00021891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00054344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00044230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00021571 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.09925566 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,755,190.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.