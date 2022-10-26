ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ASML by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $487.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,231. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $881.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $199.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $464.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on ASML from €595.00 ($607.14) to €520.00 ($530.61) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

