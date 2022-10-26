Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues Earnings Results

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Aspen Technology updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.76-$6.91 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.76 to $6.91 EPS.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.40. 241,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $135.48 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 13.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 96.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $227.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.00.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.