Assetmark Inc. Acquires 6,046 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Accenture Stock Up 1.9 %

Accenture stock opened at $280.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,637,248 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

