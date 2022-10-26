Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,175 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.31% of Old Republic International worth $21,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.