Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Medtronic
In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
