Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,957 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $14,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period.

iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS EMHY opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $51.12.

