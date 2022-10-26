Assetmark Inc. Purchases 6,368 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,748 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in eBay by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Cowen dropped their price target on eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.04.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

