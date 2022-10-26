Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives $14.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATCO. B. Riley dropped their target price on Atlas from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.45 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 7.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 8.8% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. Atlas has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

