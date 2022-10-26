Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$10.46 on Wednesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$10.15 and a one year high of C$14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.31, a current ratio of 93.61 and a quick ratio of 93.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.00. The firm has a market cap of C$450.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Robert Goodall sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$106,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,303,573.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.90 price objective (down from C$14.28) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

See Also

