Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$10.46 on Wednesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$10.15 and a one year high of C$14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.31, a current ratio of 93.61 and a quick ratio of 93.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.00. The firm has a market cap of C$450.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46.
Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.90 price objective (down from C$14.28) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.
See Also
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.