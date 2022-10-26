AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Trading Up 19.9%

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO – Get Rating) traded up 19.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 14,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

AuraSource, Inc focuses on developing and implementing clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through two divisions, AuraMetal and AuraMoto. The company's core technology includes physical separation, hydrometallurgical, and pyrometallurgy processes. Its AuraMetal is a process based on grinding and separation technologies that separate minerals from other ores; and AuraMoto focuses on sourcing various vendors and customers in the automotive industry.

