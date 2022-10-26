authID (NASDAQ:AUID) Trading 13.5% Higher

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 28,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 115,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 208.68% and a negative net margin of 35.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in authID in the 1st quarter worth about $2,464,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of authID by 94.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in authID in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in authID during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in authID by 30.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 204,876 shares during the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

authID, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

