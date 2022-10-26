authID (NASDAQ:AUID) Trading 13.5% Higher

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 28,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 115,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
authID Stock Down 9.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 208.68% and a negative net margin of 35.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On authID
authID Company Profile
authID, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.
