Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.99. 1,125,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,949. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 385.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 687.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

