Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.70-$9.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avery Dennison also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.70-9.85 EPS.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of AVY traded down $13.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,140. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 49.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $208,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

