Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.70-$9.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avery Dennison also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.70-9.85 EPS.
Avery Dennison Stock Down 7.8 %
Shares of AVY traded down $13.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,140. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.00.
In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 49.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $208,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.
