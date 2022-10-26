Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.70-9.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.90. Avery Dennison also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.70-$9.85 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY opened at $177.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.21. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 126,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

