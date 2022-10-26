Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Avient in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Avient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $33.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. Avient has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 104.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 565.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

