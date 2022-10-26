Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.60

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Avingtrans Stock Performance

LON:AVG opened at GBX 377.50 ($4.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Avingtrans has a fifty-two week low of GBX 337.55 ($4.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 492.38 ($5.95). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 421.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 439.05. The stock has a market cap of £121.33 million and a PE ratio of 2,097.22.

Get Avingtrans alerts:

Avingtrans Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.