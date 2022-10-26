Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.60

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVGGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Avingtrans Stock Performance

LON:AVG opened at GBX 377.50 ($4.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Avingtrans has a fifty-two week low of GBX 337.55 ($4.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 492.38 ($5.95). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 421.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 439.05. The stock has a market cap of £121.33 million and a PE ratio of 2,097.22.

Avingtrans Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

Read More

Dividend History for Avingtrans (LON:AVG)

