Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Posts Earnings Results

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Avnet updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.80-1.90 EPS.

Avnet Stock Up 0.3 %

Avnet stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,854. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.69%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth about $10,561,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 88,169 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after buying an additional 44,685 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AVT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

