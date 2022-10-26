Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Trading Down 13.3%

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 13.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Awilco Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

Awilco Drilling Company Profile

Awilco Drilling PLC provides drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom and Norway. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs, as well as owns offshore drilling rigs for offshore drilling operations. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

