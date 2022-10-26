Axie Infinity (AXS) 1-Day Volume Tops $144.06 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $9.06 or 0.00043768 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $865.03 million and $144.06 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,703.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002999 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00021932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00054265 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00021605 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00246579 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,461,120 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 95,427,786.17490827 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.28909902 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $172,946,675.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.