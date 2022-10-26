Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.
Shares of NYSE BALL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.19. 2,437,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ball has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $97.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.
Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
