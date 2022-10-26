Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Shares of NYSE BALL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.19. 2,437,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ball has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $97.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BALL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ball to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.93.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

