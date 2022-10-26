Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
BSAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.
Banco Santander-Chile Stock Up 2.0 %
BSAC opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter worth $1,372,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 72,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.