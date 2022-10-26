Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

BSAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Up 2.0 %

BSAC opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $668.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.67 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter worth $1,372,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 72,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

