Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.72. The company had a trading volume of 20,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,213. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.54.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

BOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.