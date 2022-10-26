Barclays Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $311.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $292.00 to $311.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.43.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $265.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $324.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 361.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.