Barrington Research Cuts Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Price Target to $38.00

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barrington Research from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,588. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $546.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.81. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $49.30.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,578,000 after purchasing an additional 58,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,306,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,262,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,950,000 after buying an additional 46,259 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 25.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,600,000 after acquiring an additional 180,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

