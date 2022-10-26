BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Update

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 397.5% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BAWAG Group Trading Up 10.1 %

OTCMKTS BWAGF traded up $4.32 on Wednesday, hitting $47.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097. BAWAG Group has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $47.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BWAGF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BAWAG Group from €70.00 ($71.43) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BAWAG Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BAWAG Group from €72.00 ($73.47) to €73.00 ($74.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

BAWAG Group Company Profile

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

