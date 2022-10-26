Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Bechtle Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BECTY opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. Bechtle has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

