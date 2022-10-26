Benchmark Cuts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $189.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Benchmark from $205.00 to $189.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Shares of TXN opened at $162.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.06. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $200.40.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

