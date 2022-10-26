Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Big 5 Sporting Goods has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $0.22-$0.32 EPS.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 22.85%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Further Reading

